FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post sales of $344.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.72 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.72. 1,724,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,720. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 41,611 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

