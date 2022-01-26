FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.65. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.