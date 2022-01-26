FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $24.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,989.00.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,368.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,644.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,767.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

