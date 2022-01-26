FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Berry Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

BRY stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 13.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 117,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

