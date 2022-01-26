FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $19.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. lowered their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $222.31 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

