FY2021 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Decreased by SVB Leerink

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

HLUYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.67. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

