FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a C$67.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.68.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$63.38 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.64.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

