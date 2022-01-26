FY2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Increased by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

Shares of TXG opened at C$12.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.62.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

