FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Graybug Vision, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Graybug Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

GRAY opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

