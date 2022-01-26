FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Scientific Games Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.