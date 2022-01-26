FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Scientific Games Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.
Shares of SGMS stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $169,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
