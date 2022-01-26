FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dexterra Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DXT. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.45.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$516.00 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

