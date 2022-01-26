FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

