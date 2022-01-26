FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.