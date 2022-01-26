FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Z Holdings Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Z in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Z alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of YAHOY opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Z has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.