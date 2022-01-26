FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.85. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

