GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.20 and last traded at $108.39. Approximately 76,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,064,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

GME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of -2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

