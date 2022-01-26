Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $44.10. 17,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.