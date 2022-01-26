Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,353,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116,418 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.