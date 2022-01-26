GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $105.51. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,875. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

