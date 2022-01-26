GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Purchases £49,550.55 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David A. Rasche purchased 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($66,851.79).

GB Group stock opened at GBX 610 ($8.23) on Wednesday. GB Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 606 ($8.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($13.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 822.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 46.56.

GBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.76) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.50) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.59).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

