Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 397.51% from the stock’s current price.
GMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
