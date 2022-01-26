Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) PT Lowered to $10.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 397.51% from the stock’s current price.

GMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

