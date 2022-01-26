General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 170,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of -175.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.