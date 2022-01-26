Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

