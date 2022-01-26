Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 125,279 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $643,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

