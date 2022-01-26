Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 59,914 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of SBA Communications worth $793,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 361,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $325.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.73.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

