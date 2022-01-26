Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of eBay worth $742,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in eBay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

