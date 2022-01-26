Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Gevo also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gevo stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 157,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,157. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $700.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gevo by 44.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gevo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

