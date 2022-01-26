GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 3.3%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG)’s share price fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 33,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 64,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.93 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,454,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$645,965.87.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

