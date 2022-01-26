GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $51.02 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,628 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,022,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 6.6% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,308 shares of company stock worth $3,885,362 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $11.89 on Wednesday, reaching $514.61. The stock had a trading volume of 67,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,833. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.97. The company has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

