GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Receives C$56.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.10.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

TSE:GFL traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,217. The firm has a market cap of C$13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$35.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.95%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.