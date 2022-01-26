GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nordson by 392.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,105. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

