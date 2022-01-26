GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.42 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

NYSE ROK traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,269. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.