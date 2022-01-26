GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 13,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,225. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.90. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

