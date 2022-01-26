GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. 2,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $87.09 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

