GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 453,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,749,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

