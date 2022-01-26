Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.15 and last traded at $67.76. 122,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,754,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

