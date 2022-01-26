Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 9.7% Higher

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $61.08. 6,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,126,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gitlab stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

