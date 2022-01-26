Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAND. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

