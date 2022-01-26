Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $716,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

