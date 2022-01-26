GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $156,899.61 and $121.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,699.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,445.32 or 0.06663131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00290894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.95 or 0.00781886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00065914 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00397824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00246159 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

