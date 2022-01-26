GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,912. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,107,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,985,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

