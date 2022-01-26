Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.07. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLNG traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 63,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

