Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,737 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 430,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 117,814 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77,516 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

