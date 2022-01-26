Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $80,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.12.

