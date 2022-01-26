Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $75.61 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Conagra Brands worth $75,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

