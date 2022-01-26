Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $77.33 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Albemarle worth $77,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB opened at $206.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.