Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,980 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,740 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $69,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 91,144 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPX opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

