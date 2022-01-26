Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,018 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of Sunoco worth $73,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SUN opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

