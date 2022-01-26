Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Shares Sold by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP reduced its holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $32,503,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Gores Guggenheim by 129.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 1,225,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 25.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 70.0% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 529.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the last quarter.

Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,448. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

