Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.00 ($29.55) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s previous close.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.38 ($27.70).

Shares of GYC opened at €19.10 ($21.70) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.97. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

